The Actor’s Nightmare

Dec 2, 2021

Toronto Sketch Comedy and Shore Thing Entertainment present a partially improvised variety show, featuring Toronto’s finest emerging actors, improvisers and comedians! All the actors have been provided with well-known scripts to read from, and are then paired with an improvised scene partner who has no prior knowledge of the scene… and hilarity ensues. It’s an evening where anything can happen!

With your hosts: Jordan Shore and Taylor Hreljac

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Thu, Dec 16th, 2021 @ 8:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
