Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Tranzac New Years Eve

Dec 2, 2021

Tranzac New Years Eve

12 12 people viewed this event.

TRANZAC NYE/Welcome Back Event
featuring Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band, New Chance and DJ Craig Dunsmuir

We are chuffed to welcome the TRANZAC family back on an evening so symbolic of change and fresh starts.

Note: this is a limited capacity event. We fully acknowledge that we are by no means out of the woods and hope to create an environment that feels simultaneously safe, cozy & fun. We ask that all patrons bring proof of vaccination (plus two weeks) and a mask to wear when not at your seat.

Tickets: $25 in advance; $30 at the door.

Additional Details

Location Address - 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 25

Location ID - 562418

Date And Time

Fri, Dec 31st, 2021 @ 9:00 PM
to Sat, Jan 1st, 2022 @ 03:00 AM

Location

Tranzac

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine