Tranzac New Years Eve

TRANZAC NYE/Welcome Back Event

featuring Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band, New Chance and DJ Craig Dunsmuir

We are chuffed to welcome the TRANZAC family back on an evening so symbolic of change and fresh starts.

Note: this is a limited capacity event. We fully acknowledge that we are by no means out of the woods and hope to create an environment that feels simultaneously safe, cozy & fun. We ask that all patrons bring proof of vaccination (plus two weeks) and a mask to wear when not at your seat.

Tickets: $25 in advance; $30 at the door.