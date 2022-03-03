Readers' Choice 2021

TRASH TALK! A Sports-themed Roast Battle

Mar 2, 2022

TRASH TALK is a sports-themed roast battle where the country’s meanest comedians represent their favorite sports teams and mercilessly rip apart any other squad that stands in their way. And after the verbal violence subsides, only ONE will be left standing. Don’t miss it!

 

Hosted/Referee’d by: Sebastian Fazio

Battles:

Gerry Hall (Hamilton TigerCats) vs Kyle Patan (Edmonton Elks)

Alex Wood (San Francisco 49ers) vs Tamara Shevon (New England Patriots)

Cathryn Naiker (Toronto Raptors) vs Patrick Russell (New York Knicks)

Rick Rowley (Toronto Maple Leafs) vs Jeewan Gill (Vancouver Canucks)

Sam Lenehan (Toronto Jays) vs Kris Bonaparte (Montreal Expos)

Danish Anwar (Toronto FC) vs The Douchebag Guido (Juventus)

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave, Second Floor

Event Price - $18

Thu, Mar 24th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

