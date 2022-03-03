TRASH TALK! A Sports-themed Roast Battle

TRASH TALK is a sports-themed roast battle where the country’s meanest comedians represent their favourite sports teams and mercilessly rip apart any other squad that stands in their way. And after the verbal violence subsides, only ONE will be left standing. Don’t miss it!

Hosted/Referee’d by: Sebastian Fazio

Battles:

Gerry Hall (Hamilton TigerCats) vs Kyle Patan (Edmonton Elks)

Alex Wood (San Francisco 49ers) vs Tamara Shevon (New England Patriots)

Cathryn Naiker (Toronto Raptors) vs Patrick Russell (New York Knicks)

Rick Rowley (Toronto Maple Leafs) vs Jeewan Gill (Vancouver Canucks)

Sam Lenehan (Toronto Jays) vs Kris Bonaparte (Montreal Expos)

Danish Anwar (Toronto FC) vs The Douchebag Guido (Juventus)

March 24 at 9:30 pm. $18. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth, 2nd floor. Tickets at eventbrite.ca