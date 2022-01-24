Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 24, 2022

Journey across cultures and time with Travelling Tales!

Experience new and exciting worlds from the comfort of your own home or classroom with three exciting tales from three distinct cultures. Available in both English and French, this online production animates traditional West African, Mohawk and French-Canadian tales through an imaginative blend of puppetry, masks, music and song. Recommended for ages 5-9/SK-Gr. 4. Available on Demand Feb. 1-21. On sale now!

Travelling Tales
Produced by Théâtre Motus
Written & Directed by Hélène Ducharme
Featuring Sharon James, Marco Collin, Jon Lachlan Stewart & Stéphan Côté

Additional Details

Event Price - Tickets are $10. School performances are $50 per class.

Date And Time

Tue, Feb 1st, 2022 @ 12:00 AM
to Mon, Feb 21st, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

