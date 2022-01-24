Journey across cultures and time with Travelling Tales!

Experience new and exciting worlds from the comfort of your own home or classroom with three exciting tales from three distinct cultures. Available in both English and French, this online production animates traditional West African, Mohawk and French-Canadian tales through an imaginative blend of puppetry, masks, music and song. Recommended for ages 5-9/SK-Gr. 4. Available on Demand Feb. 1-21. On sale now!

Travelling Tales

Produced by Théâtre Motus

Written & Directed by Hélène Ducharme

Featuring Sharon James, Marco Collin, Jon Lachlan Stewart & Stéphan Côté