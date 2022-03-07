Tribute to Jewel Ackah ‘King of Highlife’ featuring Butterfly Band

Tribute to Jewel Ackah, King of Highlife, featuring his son, Kofi Ackah with the Butterfly Band. March 25 at 8 pm. $15-$20. Supermarket, 268 Augusta. eventbrite.ca

Jewel Ackah was a popular singer, drummer and composer who helped to popularize Highlife music in the 80s and 90s. With over 20 albums to his credit, hit songs and awards, he contributed immensely to the popular music of his home, Ghana. Following in his father’s footsteps, Kofi Ackah has been a fixture in the music scene in Canada for years, performed with many groups, and is a JUNO award winner and nominee for his work with the African Guitar Summit and Okavango African Orchestra. The Butterfly Band features a talented group of musicians that share a love of Ghanaian Highlife music and the late Jewel Ackah’s musical legacy. TinyURL.com/JEWELMAR25