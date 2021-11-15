Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 15, 2021

Tribute to Louis Armstrong

His voice was unmistakable, his personality magnetic, and his artistry astonishing. With a career that spanned five decades and changed jazz forever, Louis Armstrong was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. In this loving and electrifying hommage, celebrated trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling performs and leads the TSO in many of Satchmo’s greatest hits including “What a Wonderful World”, “Saint Louis Blues”, “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?”, “Ain’t Misbehavin’”, and more.

Byron Stripling, leader, trumpet & vocalist

Tue, January 4, 2022 at 8:00pm (TSO Live Stream available)
Wed, January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Tue, Jan 4th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

