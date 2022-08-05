Readers' Choice 2021

Triio feat. Animatist

Aug 5, 2022

Triio feat. Animatist

Coming out of a strikingly long development cycle (most of the pandemic), Triio is returning with new music, a new lineup/instrumentation and a new release, Six-ish Plateaus, out on Elastic Recordings on Sep 9. We’ll be joined by Animatist for the night and the merch table’s going to be stacked. It’s going to be a blast. Sep 9 at 7:30 pm. $10. Tranzac, 292 Brunswick. https://fb.me/e/23QSft5Ci

https://alexfournier.bandcamp.com/
https://elasticrecordings.bandcamp.com/
https://animatist.bandcamp.com/
