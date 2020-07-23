NOW MagazineAll EventsTrue Stories (Told Live) Online

Marsha from YesYesMarsha.com

True Stories (Told Live) online with Jillian Welsh, Jeff Harry, Lindsay Fischer, Naseem Hrab, Scott Hammell (story and magic trick), and host Marsha (YesYesMarsha.com). 7:30 pm. Pwyc.

 

2020-07-28 @ 07:30 PM to
Virtual Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy
 
 

Virtual Event

