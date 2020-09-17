True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE

Toronto’s favourite storytelling show is online again and we have another incredible lineup for you to enjoy from the comfort of your couch!

Storytellers: Smokii Sumac, Veronica Antipolo, Olwen Wilson, Julie Mallari and Erin Rodgers. Hosted by Marsha from YesYesMarsha.com

Sep 29 at 7:30 pm ET. Tickets (Pay What You Can) from: https://artery.is/showcases/truestoriessept

As always, a donation will be made to Anduhyaun, a shelter and housing project for Indigenous women and children.