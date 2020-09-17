NOW MagazineAll EventsTrue Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE

True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE

True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE

by
114 114 people viewed this event.

Toronto’s favourite storytelling show is online again and we have another incredible lineup for you to enjoy from the comfort of your couch!

Storytellers: Smokii Sumac, Veronica Antipolo, Olwen Wilson, Julie Mallari and Erin Rodgers. Hosted by Marsha from YesYesMarsha.com

Sep 29 at 7:30 pm ET. Tickets (Pay What You Can) from: https://artery.is/showcases/truestoriessept

As always, a donation will be made to Anduhyaun, a shelter and housing project for Indigenous women and children.

 

Date And Time

2020-09-29 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-09-29 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.