One year anniversary of online shows celebrated with storytellers Hisham Kelati, Khan Ramkeesoon, Karen Ward, Camari Carter-Hawkins and a story and a song by Sean Sroka from Ten Kills The Pack. March 30 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc. https://artery.is/showcases/march2021

ASL Interpretation will be provided.

A donation will be made to Anduhyaun, a shelter and housing project for Indigenous women and children.