- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE Mon Jan 24th @ 7:30pm—9pm ET
Storytellers -Kerra Bolton, Adam Chen, Zabrina Douglas, Mohamed Osman Mohamed
and a story and a song from our musical guest Zachary Colangelo.
Hosted by Marsha from http://www.yesyesmarsha.com
ASL Interpretation will be provided!
Tickets (Pay What You Can) from: https://artery.is/showcases/jan2022
After the storytellers and producers are given an honorarium, all profits will be donated to support the Return Of The Black Madonna project (https://www.thefilmcollaborative.org/fiscalsponsorship/projects/returnoftheblackmadonna)
Event Price - Pay what you can