Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

True Stories (Told Live) Toronto Online

Jan 17, 2022

True Stories (Told Live) Toronto Online

17 17 people viewed this event.

True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE Mon Jan 24th @ 7:30pm—9pm ET

Storytellers -Kerra Bolton, Adam Chen, Zabrina Douglas, Mohamed Osman Mohamed
and a story and a song from our musical guest Zachary Colangelo.

Hosted by Marsha from http://www.yesyesmarsha.com

ASL Interpretation will be provided!

Tickets (Pay What You Can) from: https://artery.is/showcases/jan2022

After the storytellers and producers are given an honorarium, all profits will be donated to support the Return Of The Black Madonna project (https://www.thefilmcollaborative.org/fiscalsponsorship/projects/returnoftheblackmadonna)

Additional Details

Event Price - Pay what you can

Date And Time

Mon, Jan 24th, 2022 @ 7:30 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Stage

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine