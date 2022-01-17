True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE Mon Jan 24th @ 7:30pm—9pm ET

Storytellers -Kerra Bolton, Adam Chen, Zabrina Douglas, Mohamed Osman Mohamed

and a story and a song from our musical guest Zachary Colangelo.

Hosted by Marsha from http://www.yesyesmarsha.com

ASL Interpretation will be provided!

Tickets (Pay What You Can) from: https://artery.is/showcases/jan2022

After the storytellers and producers are given an honorarium, all profits will be donated to support the Return Of The Black Madonna project (https://www.thefilmcollaborative.org/fiscalsponsorship/projects/returnoftheblackmadonna)