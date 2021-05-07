True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE at the Toronto Storytelling Festival

As part of our Toronto Storytelling Festival show, we have storytellers from all over North America — San Diego, Buffalo, Long Beach, Seattle and some home grown talent from Toronto! Storytellers: Khan Ramkeesoon Marlo K. Shaw Misty Louie Yvonne Ator And very special guest Karima Amin from Prisoners are People Too, Inc. Hosted by Marsha from http://www.yesyesmarsha.com ASL Interpretation will be provided! Tickets (Pay What You Can) from: https://artery.is/showcases/may2021 A donation will be made to Karima’s non-profit, Prisoners Are People Too, Inc (www.prp2.org)