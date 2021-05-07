True Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE at the Toronto Storytelling Festival

NOW MagazineAll EventsTrue Stories (Told Live) Toronto ONLINE at the Toronto Storytelling Festival

As part of our Toronto Storytelling Festival show, we have storytellers from all over North America — San Diego, Buffalo, Long Beach, Seattle and some home grown talent from Toronto! Storytellers: Khan Ramkeesoon Marlo K. Shaw Misty Louie Yvonne Ator And very special guest Karima Amin from Prisoners are People Too, Inc. Hosted by Marsha from http://www.yesyesmarsha.com ASL Interpretation will be provided! Tickets (Pay What You Can) from: https://artery.is/showcases/may2021  A donation will be made to Karima’s non-profit, Prisoners Are People Too, Inc (www.prp2.org)

 

