TSO at the Drive-In

Toronto Symphony Orchestra Returns to CityView Drive-In for Live Concert Experiences

Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:30pm & Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7:30pm

Pride Together

From Tchaikovsky to Lady Gaga, Saint-Saëns to Sister Sledge, the TSO invites you to experience a glittering rainbow of genre-spanning music! This high-energy program parallels the journey of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Unifying themes like desire, protest, and acceptance are depicted through songs like “Vogue”, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, “Time Warp”, and more.

This concert is approximately one hour in length, and is conducted by TSO Barrett Principal Education Conductor and Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser.

For more information: CityView Drive-In, 20 Polson Street, Toronto

For tickets:

Tickets are $80–$220 per car, and go on sale to the public on September 3, 2021 at 10:00am. Tickets will be available through TSO.CA, by phone by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375, and online through Ticketmaster.