Do you hear what I hear? It’s the joyful and triumphant return of TSO Holiday Pops! Jingle all the way.

Do you hear what I hear? It’s the joyful and triumphant return of TSO Holiday Pops! Jingle all the way to Roy Thomson Hall for our seasonal symphonic spectacular, and let your heart be light as the TSO welcomes Canadian Broadway singer Ryan Silverman to perform ancient yuletide carols and other festive favourites. You’ll also be invited to join an audience sing-along—an annual tradition you’ll fa la la la love!

The performances on December 7 & 8 will be conducted by TSO Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke. The performance on December 9 will be conducted by Lucas Waldin.

Tue, December 7, 2021 at 8:00pm
Wed, December 8, 2021 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm
Thu, December 9, 2021 at 8:00pm

Tue, Dec 7th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Thu, Dec 9th, 2021 to

Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

