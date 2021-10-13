TSO Live Stream—A Welcome Return: Gimeno & Your TSO

TSO Live Streams bring you music in the moment, as members of the Orchestra perform from the stage of our own home, Roy Thomson Hall. Oct 10 at 8 pm. Tickets from $10. https://www.tso.ca/concert/welcome-return-gimeno-your-tso?utm_campaign=WelcomeReturn&utm_source=FreeListing&utm_medium=NOWmagazine&utm_term=promotion&utm_content=KeyArt

Gustavo Gimeno’s long-anticipated in-person début as Music Director promises to be an emotional concert experience remembered for years to come as audiences return to Roy Thomson Hall for the first time since March 2020. Anthony Barfield’s Invictus—a 2020 composition that reflects on this unique moment in time and delivers a stirring ode to humanity’s capacity for resilience—serves as the season-opening fanfare, while Jazz Age spirit and celebratory flourish ring out in Hindemith’s blazing Concert Music for Strings and Brass. And Schubert’s free-flowing melodic gifts are on full display in his warmhearted and easygoing Fifth Symphony—a welcome moment of clarity and beauty amid complex times.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Anthony Barfield: Invictus (Canadian Première)

Haydn: Overture to L’isola disabitata (The Desert Island)

Hindemith: Concert Music for Strings and Brass

Schubert: Symphony No. 5

Ticket holders will be able to view an archived version of the performance for up to seven days after the live event.