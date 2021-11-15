TSO Live Stream-Gimeno Conducts Beethoven

TSO Live Streams bring you music in the moment, as members of the Orchestra perform from the stage of our own home, Roy Thomson Hall.

In 1802, on the brink of despair and suicide due to ever-increasing hearing loss, Beethoven poured out his feelings in a now-famous unsent letter to his brothers, confessing: “Only my art held me back. It seemed to me impossible to leave the world until I had produced all that I felt was within me.” From one of the darkest times of his life sprung some of his most life-affirming music—the jovial and fun-loving Symphony No. 2. Beethoven’s Second proved a fruitful muse for Odawa First Nation composer Barbara Assiginaak, whose Innenohr / Biinjii’ii Tawgaang meditates on the German master’s storied love of nature. Missy Mazzoli’s evocative Dark with Excessive Bright also draws inspiration from the past, bringing baroque-era techniques into the 21st century through the skillful bow of Principal Double Bass Jeffrey Beecher.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Jeffrey Beecher, double bass

Ticket holders will be able to view an archived version of the performance for up to seven days after the live event.