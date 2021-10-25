TSO Live Stream—Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

TSO Live Streams bring you music in the moment, as members of the Orchestra perform from the stage of our own home, Roy Thomson Hall.

Surging with ardent passion and calling for virtuoso feats of the highest order, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto is one of classical music’s most thrilling live concert experiences. At just 27 years old, Canadian rising star Timothy Chooi has captured international acclaim for his powerful, nuanced performances and magnetic stage presence, and he takes on this mighty cornerstone of the repertoire. Plus, Peter Oundjian returns to the TSO in his first appearance as Conductor Emeritus, leading Beethoven’s bold and triumphant “Egmont” Overture, Strauss’s lovely Serenade in E-flat Major, and radiant music of Florence Price.

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Timothy Chooi, violin

Ticket holders will be able to view an archived version of the performance for up to seven days after the live event.