TSO Livestream: All Mozart

Bask in the magnificence of Mozart, from the overture to an early comic opera, to his revered Symphony No. 40. Led by RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard, and featuring Associate Concertmaster Zeyu Victor Li in his TSO concerto début, this all-Mozart program will be streamed live from Roy Thomson Hall and will be viewable for seven days following the live concert. March 31 at 7:30 pm. Tickets from $10. http://bit.ly/AllMozart-12

This performance is generously supported by Richard Rooney and Laura Dinner. The TSO Season Presenting Sponsor is BMO Financial Group. The TSO acknowledges Mary Beck as the Musicians’ Patron in perpetuity for her generous and longstanding support.