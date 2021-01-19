NOW MagazineAll EventsTSO On Demand: Beethoven Septet

TSO On Demand: Beethoven Septet

Members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s most crowd-pleasing contribution to the chamber music repertoire—his Septet—right inside your home as a part of this TSO On Demand concert. The only complete movement from the String Trio in B‑flat Major, D. 471, by Schubert, a devoted disciple of Beethoven’s, and a Ludwig-inspired reorchestration for septet of TSO RBC Affiliate Composer Emilie LeBel’s woodwind quintet, Haareis auf Morschem Holz (hair ice on rotten wood), round out the program. Available to view Feb 12–Mar 4.

Buy your concert pass for $20 now at http://bit.ly/TSO-On-Demand-BeethovenSeptet

