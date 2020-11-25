TSO On Demand: Holiday Pops. Available to view Dec 18, 2020–Jan 3, 2021. $20. https://bit.ly/TSO-On-Demand-Holiday-Pops.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra is streaming a Holiday Pops program of festive favourites, timeless carols and seasonal songs with host, TSO Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke. Led by RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard and performed by the Orchestra with celebrated Métis singer Andrea Menard and Canadian guitarist Robert Walsh.

Concert passes are on sale until Jan 3 at 9:00 pm, and the concert is available to view online until 11:59 pm that same day.