TSO On Demand: Kings of Ragtime

See the Toronto Symphony Orchestra perform a catchy program of classics like never before in Kings of Ragtime, a concert newly recorded in HD at Roy Thomson Hall—part of the TSO On Demand concert series. The TSO performi syncopated standards by Scott Joplin, George Gershwin, Jelly Roll Morton, and others. This virtual concert is available to view Nov 2–8 and passes are sale now. Single tickets for $20.

The TSO is also giving patrons the opportunity to share the viewing experience with underserved communities through its Give One, Get One program. When patrons buy a TSO On Demand performance, they can purchase an additional ticket that will be given to one of the TSO’s program partners, such as the YMCA of Greater Toronto. Give One, Get One tickets may be purchased for $40.