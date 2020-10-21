TSO On Demand: The Ultimate Guide to Eating Halloween Candy

NOW MagazineAll EventsTSO On Demand: The Ultimate Guide to Eating Halloween Candy

The Ultimate Guide to Eating Halloween Candy is a delicious hour of musical mayhem and Halloween hilarity hosted by TSO Principal Education Conductor & Community Am-BOO!-ssador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser. Watch this TSO On Demand virtual concert from the comfort of your home while you have dinner, play games, or dress up in costume and dance around. This concert is available to view between October 26 and November 1 and passes are on sale now! See TSO.CA/OnDemand for more information on this series of concerts.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-10-26 @ 12:00 AM to
2020-11-01 @ 11:59 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-01
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

