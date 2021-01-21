TSO On Demand: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Concertmaster Jonathan Crow performs as soloist and leads his Toronto Symphony Orchestra colleagues in Vivaldi’s timeless The Four Seasons. He also leads two dynamic works by living composers—“Coqueteos” from Gabriela Lena Frank’s melodic Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout and Sri Lankan–born Canadian composer Dinuk Wijeratne’s poetic, JUNO Award–winning “A letter from the After-life” from Two Pop Songs on Antique Poems. Available to view Mar 12–Apr 1, 2021.

Buy your concert pass for $20 now at http://bit.ly/TSO-On-Demand-Vivaldi