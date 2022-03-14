Twilight Jazz and Blooz Series: Dames at the Distillery with the Heather Bambrick Trio

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents the Twilight Jazz and Blooz Series featuring the music of the Heather Bambrick Trio.

Join us for this LIVE show on Monday, March 21st at the Spirit in Niagara Distillery (58 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake). Doors open at 5 pm, with the performance starting at 6 pm. Early Bird tickets are $49 with a discount for Students, Musicians, and Arts Workers for almost half off!

Don’t miss a show with our Twilight Jazz and Blooz Series Season Pass! Catch all our upcoming shows for only $169 + HST

Vaccination policy will be in effect.

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com