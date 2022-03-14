Readers' Choice 2021

Twilight Jazz and Blooz Series: Dames at the Distillery with the Heather Bambrick Trio

Mar 14, 2022

10 10 people viewed this event.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents the Twilight Jazz and Blooz Series featuring the music of the Heather Bambrick Trio.

Join us for this LIVE show on Monday, March 21st at the Spirit in Niagara Distillery (58 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake). Doors open at 5 pm, with the performance starting at 6 pm. Early Bird tickets are $49 with a discount for Students, Musicians, and Arts Workers for almost half off!

Don’t miss a show with our Twilight Jazz and Blooz Series Season Pass! Catch all our upcoming shows for only $169 + HST

Vaccination policy will be in effect.

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 458 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Event Price - 49

Date And Time

Mon, Mar 21st, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

