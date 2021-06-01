Join us on Sunday, June 6 at 7 pm for the Twilight Jazz Series with our special guest artists Doug Mundy and Rob McBride, and an opening performance by Youth Performer Emilio Geremia.

This is a ticketed livestreamed event. Tickets for this virtual show are $15 + HST (in advance) and $19 (on the day of the event), with a discount available off the regular price for musician, arts workers, and students. In addition, we are providing a Dinner and Show ticket starting at $29 + HST from our restaurant partners!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website:

https://niagarajazzfestival.com/events/twilight-jazz-series-bill-evans-tribute

See more about this show and our guest artists plus our full Twilight Jazz Series Lineup: www.niagarajazzfestival.com