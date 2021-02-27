NOW MagazineAll EventsTwilight Jazz Series – Late Night Jazz Songs

Livestreamed performances by Dizzy and Fay, and an opening performance by youth performer Cynthia Fay. March 7 at 7 pm. $15-$19.

https://niagarajazzfestival.com/events/twilight-jazz-series-late-night-jazz-songs/

 

2021-03-07 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-07 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

