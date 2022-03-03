Twilight Jazz Series St. Catharines Edition: Jazz and Laughs

Our Twilight Jazz and Series: St. Catharines Edition continues with the music and humour of the Ilana Waldston Trio!

Join us for this LIVE show on Sunday, March 13th at the Mahtay Café and Lounge (241 St Paul St, St. Catharines). Doors open at 5:30 PM, with the performance starting at 6:00 PM. Early Bird tickets are $29 with a special discounted price available for students, musicians, and arts workers.

Don’t miss a show with our Twilight Jazz and Series: St. Catharines Edition Season Pass! Catch select shows for only $139 + HST.

Vaccination policy will be in effect.

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com