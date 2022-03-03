Readers' Choice 2021

Twilight Jazz Series St. Catharines Edition: Jazz and Laughs

Mar 3, 2022

10 10 people viewed this event.

Our Twilight Jazz and Series: St. Catharines Edition continues with the music and humour of the Ilana Waldston Trio!

Join us for this LIVE show on Sunday, March 13th at the Mahtay Café and Lounge (241 St Paul St, St. Catharines). Doors open at 5:30 PM, with the performance starting at 6:00 PM. Early Bird tickets are $29 with a special discounted price available for students, musicians, and arts workers.

Don’t miss a show with our Twilight Jazz and Series: St. Catharines Edition Season Pass! Catch select shows for only $139 + HST.

Vaccination policy will be in effect.

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 241 St Paul St, St. Catharines, ON

Event Price - 29

Date And Time

Sun, Mar 13th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

