Twilight Jazz Series: Swingin’ Into The Holidays With The John Neudorf Quartet

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
We’re thrilled to announce the start of this year’s Twilight Jazz Series: St. Catharines Edition featuring the John Neudorf Quartet!
Join us on Sunday, December 12th at the Mahtay Café and Lounge (241 St Paul St, St. Catharines).
Doors open at 5:30 PM, with the performance starting at 6:00 PM. Early Bird tickets are $29 with special discounts for students and members. Or enjoy this year’s series with our Season Pass. Tickets are non-refundable.
VACCINATION POLICY: All musicians, staff, volunteers and patrons at TD Niagara Jazz Festival events must be double-vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will be required upon arrival.
For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at
www.niagarajazzfestival.com
Location Address - 241 St Paul St
Event Price - 29.00