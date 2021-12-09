Twilight Jazz Series: Swingin’ Into The Holidays With The John Neudorf Quartet

We’re thrilled to announce the start of this year’s Twilight Jazz Series: St. Catharines Edition featuring the John Neudorf Quartet!

Join us on Sunday, December 12th at the Mahtay Café and Lounge (241 St Paul St, St. Catharines).

Doors open at 5:30 PM, with the performance starting at 6:00 PM. Early Bird tickets are $29 with special discounts for students and members. Or enjoy this year’s series with our Season Pass. Tickets are non-refundable.

VACCINATION POLICY: All musicians, staff, volunteers and patrons at TD Niagara Jazz Festival events must be double-vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will be required upon arrival.

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at

www.niagarajazzfestival.com