The Assembly Theatre presents

in association with One Four One Collective and The Spadina Avenue Gang

TWO MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT

A new play by Michael Ross Albert, directed by Janelle Cooper, featuring Luis Fernandes and Cass Van Wyck.

Jack and Tracy really needed a vacation, but everything at their all-inclusive tropical getaway has been a disappointment. It’s rained the entire trip, their social media influence hasn’t translated to real revenue yet, and an inbound nuclear missile might be about to annihilate them and everyone nearby.

With the world – and their relationship – on the brink of collapse, the bickering couple stares down oblivion together, confronting the illusions that kept them together, and finding hope for their future in the chaos of imminent destruction.

January 11-30, 2022

The Assembly Theatre – 1479 Queen St. W.

$20-$50, Tuesday evening performances will be PWYC. For tickets, visit: theassemblytheatre.com

A live performance of the production will be filmed and made available to stream online for a limited time in February 2022.

All audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination. Masks will be required throughout the performance. While most performances will be open to full-capacity audiences, Wednesday evening performances will be limited to 50% capacity.