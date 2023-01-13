“Two-Sided Mirror” presented by Mixed Company Theatre

Mixed Company Theatre will be hosting two virtual performances of an interactive play called “Two-Sided Mirror”. This play was written by Catherine Frid and is directed by Simon Malbogat. This play will be presented virtually, and focuses on the topics of senior depression, suicide, and Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

Two-Sided Mirror:

“Two-Sided Mirror” takes audiences through the impact of depression, suicide, and MAiD on the lives of three generations in one family. The presentation aims to open conversations to communicate about these often-taboo subjects, and help people find new ways to support one another.

Upcoming Performance Details

Dates: Friday January 20 at 7:30 PM (EST), and Saturday January 21 at 2:30 PM (EST)

Registration: Please write to info@mixedcompanytheatre.com to register for one of the performances

Location: Online via Zoom (please register to receive the Zoom Link)

Tickets: This is a “Pay What You Can” event, with all donations accepted through our Canada Helps donations page.

Suggested contributions between $0-$50, but any and all donations are appreciated – thank you for supporting our work!

For more information, please see: https://mixedcompanytheatre.com/hope-and-resilience-in-action/