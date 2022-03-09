A multimedia performance written and created by Nicky Lawrence that amplifies the Black Female Voice through original song and storytelling.

Ugly Black Woman is a hybrid multimedia performance created by Nicky Lawrence that elevates and amplifies the Black female voice by sharing true historical and modern-day stories of Black Canadian women via music, storytelling, and interviews. Presented as a one woman performance with a back-up band, Nicky narrates a series of rarely known true stories about Black women in Canadian history including Mary Ann Shadd, Chloe Cooley, Viola Desmond and more, as well as her own stories. With original compositions from her debut album, also titled Ugly Black Woman, Nicky explores her own pain and guilt associated with being a Black Woman in the arts, paralleling this with exclusive interviews featuring highly influential Black women in Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

Audiences can expect to learn about Black Canadian history, and, through self-reflection and realization, come to the glaring conclusion that systemic racism is still very much alive, regardless of a growing awareness and movements towards racial equality. While the show can be at times heavy in subject and emotion, Nicky presents the material with an honesty that is raw and strong without focused anger or accusation, that leaves the audience both humbled and bonded in their newfound knowledge and understanding of a very real issue in the world that is rarely spoken of so openly.

Ugly Black Woman uplifts, illuminates and elevates Black women, cementing their legacies amongst the most respected and revered Canadians celebrated throughout history. Their triumphs are the very reason millions of people of colour, specifically women, have the same rights and freedoms as their colonizers.

May you forever remember their names, and wonder why you never learned about them in the first place.

