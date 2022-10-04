UK Garage Toronto

Spinning the best UK Garage, Bassline, and Bass House tracks all night at BoomBox in Toronto with Club 880.

Also celebrating the birthday of TJO and Cyrus!

-﻿———————————–

LINEUP:

D﻿uskope [Nuvolve, Simma Black]

C﻿yrus [Digital Empire, UFO]

T﻿JO [Sleepless]

A﻿aron Goodison [Club 880]

-﻿———————————–

19+

-﻿———————————–

Club 880 Productions aims to provide a safe space for all. We maintain a STRICT policy against aggressive behaviour and harassment of any kind toward our guests, performers, staff, and other event attendees.

If you or someone in your party is made to feel unsafe and/or feel a community member is failing to abide by the principles of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, please notify us immediately.