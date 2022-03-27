Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Ukes Not Nukes Ukraine Fun-Raiser

Mar 27, 2022

Ukes Not Nukes Ukraine Fun-Raiser

18 18 people viewed this event.

Toronto’s finest Ukrainian comedians assemble for a night of fundraising stand-up comedy!

All proceeds including door and raffle will go to the cause! We will be donating to Doctors Without Borders who are dispatching teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to help people crossing borders and respond to humanitarian needs.

April 6 at 8 pm. $10. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St. W

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 6th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine