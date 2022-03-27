Ukes Not Nukes Ukraine Fun-Raiser

Toronto’s finest Ukrainian comedians assemble for a night of fundraising stand-up comedy!

All proceeds including door and raffle will go to the cause! We will be donating to Doctors Without Borders who are dispatching teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to help people crossing borders and respond to humanitarian needs.

April 6 at 8 pm. $10. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca