Musical Stage Company concert with Jully Black, Beau Dixon, Sara Farb, Hailey Gillis, Kelly Holiff, and Andrew Penne. Sep 30-Oct 2. From $45, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor W. https://musicalstagecompany.com/shows/uncovered-the-music-of-dolly-parton
Digital experience available online Nov 24-Dec 11. Tickets from $45. https://musicalstagecompany.com/
Location Address - 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
