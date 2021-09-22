Election

Musical Stage Company concert with Jully Black, Beau Dixon, Sara Farb, Hailey Gillis, Kelly Holiff, and Andrew Penne. Sep 30-Oct 2.

Sep 22, 2021

Musical Stage Company concert with Jully Black, Beau Dixon, Sara Farb, Hailey Gillis, Kelly Holiff, and Andrew Penne. Sep 30-Oct 2. From $45, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor W. https://musicalstagecompany.com/shows/uncovered-the-music-of-dolly-parton

Digital experience available online Nov 24-Dec 11. Tickets from $45. https://musicalstagecompany.com/

Location Address - 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2

Thu, Sep 30th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021 to

Koerner Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

