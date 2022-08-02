Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Underground Comedy

Aug 2, 2022

Underground Comedy

9 9 people viewed this event.

Join us on Wednesday for a show like no other! It’s Underground Comedy – a weekly full throttle pro standup comedy show featuring comics who’ve appeared on TV and comedy festivals like JFL.  This show will surely chase any blues away and get your heart pumping! Satisfaction guaranteed!

Aug 3 features:
– Juliana Rodrigues
– Jeremy Dobski
– Desirée Walsh
– Noor Kidwai
– Patrick Hakeem
And you’re host Puff Mama

Head to ComedyBar.ca or PuffMama.ca for adv tix!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Wed, Aug 3rd, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine