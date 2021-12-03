Underground Comedy Special

Puff Mama presents: Underground Comedy – a smokin’ hot weekly comedy showcase featuring cutting-edge comedians! Where we skirt the norms of convention while still managing to make everyone laugh! Held at the world famous Comedy Bar! This week we have two VERY special guests – ROJO PEREZ and TONE BELL! Woot woot! With supporting acts Zabrina Douglas, Dylan Gott, Sarah Ashby and Herb Irving, this is gonna be one helluva show! Just $15! Adv tickets are HIGHly recommended!

About the producer: For 13 lucky years Puff Mama ran the nefarious Underground Cafe 420/Comedy Club, bringing in the best cutting edge 420 comedy in the world! Many many comedians called it home and their favourite place to hang. But after Covid forced us to close our doors, she went wayward and produces comedy shows all over the city! Check it all out at puffmama.ca!