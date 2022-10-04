Underground Comedy with Adrienne Fish

Puff Mama presents: Underground Comedy – a smokin’ hot weekly comedy showcase featuring Toronto’s most cutting edge comedians! Where we skirt the norms of convention while still managing to make everyone laugh! Just $

This week we are featuring:

Andrew Packer:

– a standup comedian, actor, improvisor and content creator. Having performed in over 15 countries, his credits include JFL42, JFL Northwest, Edinburgh Fringe Fest, finalist in the Seattle Comedy Competition and featured in the San Francisco Comedy Competition. He is the producer of Eh! Comedy Tour and JNT Comedy

Michael Schirtzer:

– a comedian and producer from LA, coming through to visit our fair city! He is the co-host of The Palestine Pod – Comedians breaking down the latest Palestine-related news with commentary & interviews every week.

Dena Jackson:

– a comedian, writer and TEDx speaker. She’s been featured on CBC and the Beaverton, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CBC’s LOL and JFL 42. She’s also performed multiple shows in Alaska for the U.S. Military.

Dena’s debut album, Blue Lights reached number one on the iTunes Comedy Charts and can be regularly heard on SiriusXM Radio.

About the headliner:

With a huge afro, Adrienne Fish has been making her mark on Canada’s comedy scene. Based in Toronto, Adrienne has recorded four nationally televised showcases and is regularly featured on SiriusXM and CBC Radio. She’s appeared at Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival, Hubcap Comedy Festival, Atlanta’s Laughing Skull and JFL 42.

An award-winning comedian, COCA Comedian of The Year honors in 2019 and was nominated for two Canadian Comedy Awards including Breakout Artist of the Year. Her album Adrienne For Mayor is out on all platforms, and she’s on Season 2 of Roast Battle Canada on Crave TV.

About the producer:

For 13 lucky years Puff Mama ran the nefarious Underground Cafe 420/Comedy Club, bringing in the best cutting edge 420 comedy in the world! Many many comedians called it home and their favourite place to hang. But after Covid forced us to close our doors, we found a new home at Comedy Bar! And we are going to bring you the best show with handpicked talent every Wednesday night!