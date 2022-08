Underground Comedy is back at Comedy Bar this Wednesday with another deadly lineup!

Join us and a murder of comics including:

Sarah Ashby – comedian and producer GimmeGimmeGimme Jokes and other shows

Evan Klim – comedian and producer of Good One at Mandy’s Bistro.

Dena Jackson – public speaker and comedian – check out her album Blue Lights on Comedy Records

Abbas Wahab – actor, comic, producer of the podcast ‘The Immigrant Section‘

and feature act John Mostyn! Check out his comedy special ‘Scottish C*nt’

With host Jo Baker (Underground Comedy) this is going to be a sweet little slaughter!

Wed Aug 17th, 9:30pm, just $15!