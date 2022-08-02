Join us on Wednesdays for a show like no other! It’s Underground Comedy – a weekly full throttle pro standup comedy show featuring comics who’ve appeared on TV and comedy festivals like JFL. This show will surely chase any blues away and get your heart pumping! Satisfaction guaranteed!

Aug 10 features:

– Amy Cunningham

– Jay Freeborn

– David Heti

– Greg Rogue

– Faraz Niafattah

– Nitish Sakhuja

And you’re host Puff Mama

Head to ComedyBar.ca or PuffMama.ca for adv tix!