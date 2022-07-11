Unity Fest ’22 – Day 1

Unity Fest – Unity Charity’s annual flagship event and Canada’s only national Hip Hop festival – is back in-person this year!

Unity Fest 22 will be an action-packed 3-day event series in Toronto, featuring 75+ artists from across Canada, representing all elements of Hip Hop, including dance, rap, spoken word poetry, graffiti, beatmaking and beatboxing.

The series is a celebration of Hip Hop, Community, and 15 years of Unity’s support for youth and emerging artists across the country. Come celebrate with us and see performances, showcases, and battles from Canada’s top emerging artists and youth from Unity’s year-round programming.

To learn more about Unity’s programs for youth and artists, please visit unitycharity.com

Day 1 (July 21st): Live Concert

Location: The El Mocambo, 464 Spadina St, Toronto

Time: 8pm to midnight. Tickets at eventbrite

A concert (for 19+ only) featuring artists from our homegrown program for emerging MC’s, The Rough Draft, and not-to-be-missed headline performances from No Tourists, Ghettosocks, and Lex Leosis!