Unity Fest ’22 – Day 3

Unity Fest – Unity Charity’s annual flagship event and Canada’s only national Hip Hop festival – is back in-person this year!

Unity Fest 22 will be an action-packed 3 day event series in Toronto, featuring 75+ artists from across Canada, representing all elements of Hip Hop, including dance, rap, spoken word poetry, graffiti, beatmaking and beatboxing.

The series is a celebration of Hip Hop, Community, and 15 years of Unity’s support for youth and emerging artists across the country. Come celebrate with us and see performances, showcases, and battles from Canada’s top emerging artists and youth from Unity’s year-round programming.

To learn more about Unity’s programs for youth and artists, please visit unitycharity.com

Day 3 (July 23rd): Dance Day

Location: Underpass Park, 29 Lower River St., Toronto

Time: 3pm to 9pm

Unity Charity presents DANCE DAY! Featuring winners from the Unity Fest Winnipeg and Halifax qualifiers, and the GTA’s top dancers. Unity Fest’s Dance Day will be host to a 3 vs 3 Breaking Battle, a seven to smoke Open Styles Dance Battle, seven to smoke Breaking Battle, Hip Hop performances and live graffiti art painting throughout the day. All ages are welcome!