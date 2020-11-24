UP NORTH REGGAE JAM

CANADIAN REGGAE ARTISTS GET FEATURED AS A PART OF INTERCULTURAL EXPRESSIONS ONLINE FESTIVAL!

FREE BROADCAST SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29th, 8 PM EST

a part of the MIXTO FESTIVAL PROGRAMMING November 27-29, 2020

www.mixtofestival.com

Featured Artists include:

Steele – This multiple award-winning Reggae-Soul artist has performed at top reggae festival around the world

Tasha T – Boundary pushing artiste with “Sing-Jay” style has captivated audiences across Canada, UK, and Jamaica

Eyesus – Voted as Toronto’s Top Dancehall artist, he was nominated for a 2018 Juno for the single, ‘Neva Judge’

Alicia Cinnamon – Bold young vocalist has received strong Canadian airplay for her songs that tackle social injustice

All backed by Toronto’s legendary reggae band Hardcore