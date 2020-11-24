NOW MagazineAll EventsUP NORTH REGGAE JAM

UP NORTH REGGAE JAM

UP NORTH REGGAE JAM

by
82 82 people viewed this event.

CANADIAN REGGAE ARTISTS GET FEATURED AS A PART OF INTERCULTURAL EXPRESSIONS ONLINE FESTIVAL!
FREE BROADCAST SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29th, 8 PM EST
a part of the MIXTO FESTIVAL PROGRAMMING November 27-29, 2020
www.mixtofestival.com

Featured Artists include:

Steele – This multiple award-winning Reggae-Soul artist has performed at top reggae festival around the world 
Tasha T – Boundary pushing artiste with “Sing-Jay” style has captivated audiences across Canada, UK, and Jamaica
Eyesus – Voted as Toronto’s Top Dancehall artist, he was nominated for a 2018 Juno for the single, ‘Neva Judge’
Alicia Cinnamon – Bold young vocalist has received strong Canadian airplay for her songs that tackle social injustice

All backed by Toronto’s legendary reggae band Hardcore

 

Date And Time

2020-11-29 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-11-29 @ 10:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.