Valentine’s Soundtrack

It’s music you love, with the one you love! Bring your sweetheart—or your pals—to beautiful Roy Thomson Hall for a night to remember as the TSO serenades you with the most romantic songs from musical theatre and the silver screen, including “My Heart Will Go On”, “I Will Always Love You,” “All of Me”, and favourites from The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, and La La Land. And no Valentine’s concert would be complete without the iconic “Love Theme” from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet.

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.