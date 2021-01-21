NOW MagazineAll EventsVaughan Celebrates 2021 Virtual Winterfest

Vaughan Celebrates 2021 Virtual Winterfest

Vaughan Celebrates 2021 first-ever Virtual Winterfest on Sunday, February 7 at 2:00 pm. For further details visit http://Vaughan.ca/Winterfest

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-07 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-02-07 @ 04:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event

Virtual Event

