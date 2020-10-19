Vaughan Celebrates Virtual Concerts in the Park

NOW MagazineAll EventsVaughan Celebrates Virtual Concerts in the Park

The City of Vaughan’s annual Concerts in the Park Series is taking place virtually this year. Every Wednesday evening from 7 to 8pm beginning October 21 to November 18.  http://vaughan.ca/concerts

October 21, 2020      |  Epic Eagles
October 28, 2020      |  Queen Flash – A Tribute to Queen
November 4, 2020    |  All Journey
November 11, 2020  |  Chart Toppers Tour featuring tributes to Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift
November 18, 2020  |  Beach Party Boys – A Tribute to the Beach Boys

Virtual Event

 

2020-10-21 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-11-18 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 

Virtual Event

