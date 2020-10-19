Vaughan Celebrates Virtual Concerts in the Park

The City of Vaughan’s annual Concerts in the Park Series is taking place virtually this year. Every Wednesday evening from 7 to 8pm beginning October 21 to November 18. http://vaughan.ca/concerts

October 21, 2020 | Epic Eagles

October 28, 2020 | Queen Flash – A Tribute to Queen

November 4, 2020 | All Journey

November 11, 2020 | Chart Toppers Tour featuring tributes to Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift

November 18, 2020 | Beach Party Boys – A Tribute to the Beach Boys