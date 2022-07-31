Vermin Melville Presents: WIDE VARIETY – A Comedy Show

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 31, 2022

Craving a change? Catch WIDE VARIETY at Comedy Bar Bloor this Tuesday, August 2nd @ 9:30 pm!
Presented by Vermin Melville, this live comedy show features hot comedic talent from all slices of the Toronto comedy pie! We guarantee we will rock the socks right outta every Birkenstock in Christie Pits Park, conjure laughter that will be the first to echo to the depths of both Mariana’s Trench and Elon Musk’s Space,  AND make you feel more confident parallel parking on Bloor St W!  WIDE VARIETY, it’s something different!

$10 Advance
$12 Online

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $10 Advanced/ $12 at Door

Tue, Aug 2nd, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Comedy Bar Bloor

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
