Vermin Melville’s Wide Variety Comedy Show

Wide Variety showcases hilarious Toronto comedians with diverse talents. From stand-up and improv to musical comedy and sketch, this show is jam-packed with uniquely talented comedians.

Featuring:

Vermin Melville (improv)

Zoe Kin, Matthew Seely, and Omer Shamir, Taylor Gray

Chili Davidson(Stand-up)

Souper Freaks (improv)

Blair Macmillan, Brogan Caulfield, Zoe Kin, Tony Kim, Rosalyn Pearlman, Alanna Bonomo, Cobi Moos, Balint Hancz

Noah Farberman (Musical)

Tom Hollandaise (improv)

Rob Moden, Jonathan Bosco, Andy Bugelli, Taylor Gray, Megan Wallace, Kirk McCullough, Dani Alon

August 17 at 8 pm. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.