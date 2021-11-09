Versuz Comedy Show

Comedians are matched up by style but it’s not a competition. The only winner is the audience! Comedians: John Morley, David Shoalts, Amanda Custodio, Peter Saran, Tamara LeClair, Mark Holland, Azfar Ali, and Simon Rakoff.

The host Patrick Russell has been producing sold out shows around the city. He is a witty and insightful comedian who has very smooth delivery. Patrick has produced outdoor shows in 2020 in his hometown of King City. He has performed at Yuk Yuks, Comedy Bar, The Corner Comedy club, and Absolute Comedy.

Azfar decided that it was time to share his humor and stories with the world, luckily people enjoyed them and he is still alive and well. His comedy is a mixture of in the moment thoughts and whatever he feels won’t get him a Fatwa. If you don’t know what a Fatwa is then don’t worry about it, if you do, then Azfar has reason to worry. Azfar also co-hosts a couple of Podcasts, Time-Out Sports Radio and the Modern Day Muslim podcast available on I-Tunes, Spotify and Google Music.

A top headliner, Simon Rakoff’s quick mind and engaging personality make him a popular MC at clubs, corporate and charity events. A favourite at comedy festivals, Simon has performed at Montreal’s Just For Laughs, Halifax Ha!, The Winnipeg Comedy Festival and many others. On television, Simon has appeared on innumerable Canadian shows and had his own special on CBC. He also provided humorous commentary on the local Toronto news. He is also a frequent voice on national radio on shows including The Debaters, Madly Off In All Directions , Definitely Not The Opera and As It Happens.