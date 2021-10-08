VERSUZ COMEDY Show 2

Comedians are matched up by style but it’s not a competition. The only winner is the audience! Comedians: Gerald Yeung, Ray Powers, Lesley Mc, Todd Blenkhorn, Howie Horowitz, Chrissy Sharma, Bougie B Bouge and Sugar Daddy join in the fun.

The host Patrick Russell has been producing sold out shows around the city. He is a witty and insightful comedian who has very smooth delivery. Patrick has produced outdoor shows in 2020 in his hometown of King City. He has performed at Yuk Yuks, Comedy Bar, The Corner Comedy club, and Absolute Comedy.

October 27 at 8 pm. $15. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. eventbrite.com